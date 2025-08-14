Arunachal MLA Kumar Waii inaugurates Mekap Dolo bridge in East Kameng, promises more infrastructure projects

A major infrastructure boost came to East Kameng district with the inauguration of the Mekap Dolo Bridge, a 120-metre steel arch bridge over the Kameng River at Marjingla under Bameng Constituency.



The bridge, named in honour of late Mekap Dolo, former Women & Child Development Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, was inaugurated and flagged off by former Home Minister and sitting MLA of Bameng, Kumar Waii, who served as the chief guest. Former MLA and Chairman of the State Medicinal Plant Board, Guruk Pordung, attended as the guest of honour.



Addressing the gathering, Kumar Waii highlighted the bridge’s importance in improving connectivity for the people of Marjingla and surrounding areas. “This bridge will significantly ease travel and bring convenience to daily life for the residents,” he said, pledging to take up more such developmental initiatives in the coming days with the support of the state government.



The project is expected to play a key role in enhancing accessibility, reducing travel time, and strengthening economic activity in the region by facilitating smoother transport of goods and services.