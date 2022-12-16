Expressing concern over the recent fire incident at Tenga Market that burnt down at least 37 structures including shops, dwelling houses and godowns in West Kameng District occurred on midnight of December 14 , MLA Thrizino-Buragaon Kumsi Sidisow visited the incident sites and extended relief materials as well as financial assistance from his own expenses.

Speaking to people at the incident site, Kumsi urged the fire victims to stay strong during this hard time and extended all possible support from the government. He also appealed the people to be more cautious and to avoid such untoward incidents in future.

“We should also avoid making any kind of structures in a congested area, instead there should be available space for movement of vehicles for any kinds of emergency situations’ added MLA Kumsi.

He said that even Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed concern over the incident and assured to provide all possible help and support from the government.

He informed that administration is assessing the damages, however from his own expenses he has contributed essential items such as blankets, 30 pieces of CGI sheets to each victim's family and cash amounting to Rs. 25 lakh as immediate relief.

He also informed that, requirements for the Fire and Emergency Service station have been placed before the government, and he is trying his best to establish the same in the Tenga valley area.

ADC Singchung -Mokar Riba informed that at least 37 shops including godowns and houses were damaged in the fire incident. We have also formed an assessment committee to assess the losses in the incident so that immediate relief would be given to the victims.