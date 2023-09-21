The township of Pasighat and the entire East Siang district have been struggling with persistent power cuts for the past few months which led the public to direct their frustration towards the power department, district administration, and elected representatives. Kaling Moyong, the MLA for Pasighat East, along with Tayi Taggu, Deputy Commissioner of East Siang District, convened a power review meeting on Wednesday to assess the power supply situation in the district.

During the meeting attended by officials from the Department of Power, Power Grid, Pasighat Municipal Council, and PRI leaders, MLA Kaling Moyong emphasized the need for appropriate and effective measures to ensure uninterrupted power supply to consumers. He acknowledged the state government's support for the power sector's welfare in the district and urged the concerned department to deliver a reliable and people-friendly quality power supply to Pasighat Township. Moyong stressed the importance of transparent distribution systems to build public trust.

Despite the recent connection of an alternative power line from Chapakhuwa, Assam, to Pasighat, residents continue to face significant power outages. To alleviate the power crisis, MLA Moyong urged the urgent completion of works on substations and transmission lines under the comprehensive scheme, overseen by the Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL). This initiative aims to provide Pasighat and the district with a stable and sufficient power supply to meet the growing demand.

MLA Moyong also called upon the people of Pasighat to cooperate and support power infrastructure development-related projects. Deputy Commissioner Tayi Taggu highlighted the increasing power requirements for upcoming projects related to Pasighat as a Smart City. Taggu emphasized the district administration's commitment to providing 24x7 services to support developmental activities.

Officials from the Power Grid, Power Department, and Transmission Department briefed the gathering on various developments and challenges related to the power crisis. They informed that demand for the township was rising steadily, and efforts were being made to manage the 7.5 MW load out of the 9 MW supply. Additionally, a new foothill supply from Likhabali would soon be connected to Niglok substation, enhancing Pasighat's power supply capabilities.

However, the recent theft of copper wires from the Napit power substation raised concerns. MLA Moyong and DC Taggu appealed to the public to cooperate with the power department and district administration in identifying and penalizing those responsible for such thefts. They also urged landowners to support the installation of power towers and not obstruct infrastructure development. Bogong-II ZPM, Ogam Mengu, suggested disconnecting power supply connections to homes of those who obstruct infrastructure development and debar them from using public roads.