In a concerted effort to uphold Arunachal Pradesh's polio-free status, Member of Parliament Tapir Gao and Pasighat MLA Ninong Ering spearheaded the launch of the 2024 edition of the Intensified Pulse Polio Immunization (IPPI) programme. The inaugural event took place at FRU Ruksin, marking a significant stride in the ongoing battle against poliomyelitis in the region.

Administering the symbolic two drops of Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) to numerous beneficiaries, including children under five years of age, Er. Tatung Jamoh, alongside Gao and Ering, reaffirmed the commitment to safeguarding the health of Arunachal Pradesh's youngest citizens.

Gao stating the state's steadfast dedication to maintaining its polio-free status, reiterated the importance of collective action in alignment with the nation's resolve. The IPPI initiative, a cornerstone of public health efforts, aims to eradicate poliomyelitis by ensuring comprehensive vaccination coverage for all children under the age of five.