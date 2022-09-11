Arunachal Government Spokesperson Nyato Dukam, MLA of Taliha Assembly Constituency, rubbished and denied charges of corruption against Chief Minister Pema Khandu and mentioned that the CM is enjoying the full support of the 46 BJP MLAs and is heading a stable strong transparent Government.

While rubbishing the charges of corruption against Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Govt spokesperson Nyato Dukam termed the allegations levelled by several NGOs & organizations as “vague and imaginary without any basis”.

"Everything is politically motivated to defame the BJP Government. Candidates who lost in the 2019 assembly elections are sponsoring and misguiding few youths as part of a political vendetta against popular young and dynamic CM Pema Khandu," said Nyato Dukam.

The Govt spokesperson further added, “Ever since the BJP took the reins of Arunachal Pradesh with Chief Minister Pema Khandu as its head, the government has adopted a ‘Pan Arunachal’ view in its developmental agenda by ensuring an inclusive and participatory approach in all decision making."

"The annual budget, which was earlier done behind closed doors, is now participatory where all stakeholders have a say. A wider consultation with all strata of people is being carried out to give the formal shape to any decision or policy of the government. This government has been maintaining utmost transparency and accountability with heavy hands-on corruption.”

He said that the government led by CM Pema Khandu always stood for transparency and therefore finds it obligatory to reveal the “true and authentic” facts in the public domain while repudiating the allegations labelled against the government.

In support of the Pema Khandu-led government, Dukam, who represents Taliha Assembly constituency, came up with a point-wise counter of the charges framed.

On the misuse of multi-crore funds of local bodies during the Panchayat Raj elections, he said, "With regards to FFC grant in Panchayati Raj Department it is grossly incorrect to say that amount of Rs 889 crore had been received from the Government of India in 2nd Installment of 2017-18, as the GoI in fact had approved and released the backlog grants amounting to Rs 455.78 crore under 14th FC. Under the 15th FC, the PR Deptt released Rs 115.50 crore. In total, grants amounting to Rs 571.28 crore (Rs 455.78+Rs 115.50 cr) were received, which was utilized in the State through various activities implemented in the districts.

On power scam under DDUGJY, the government spokesperson said, "It has been tried to project as if Rs 142 crore received from the Govt of India under DDUGJY for the whole of Arunachal Pradesh was utilized only for the three districts of West Kameng, Tawang and Namsai which is not correct."

The actual fact is that a total amount of Rs 408.61 crore was sanctioned under DDUGJY (original) and DDUGJY (additional) which was executed in 17 districts of the State as per specific requirements.

On gross misuse of CAMPA funds, he said that the execution reports of schemes are uploaded on eGreenwatch portal and the accounts are audited by the Chartered Accountant. The report is laid before the state legislature. Further, third party monitoring and evaluation of CAMPA activities are also taken up.

According to Nyato Dukam Spokesman “All allegations made against the government and Chief Minister Pema Khandu are false and made with ulterior political motives. It is felt that the team is desperately hell bent to defame the popular and mandated government with such cheap gimmicks to gain popularity.”

Regarding the demand of CBI enquiry, Spokesperson Nyato pointed that all schemes in which corruption charges being levelled are central schemes by Government of India and if Central leaders found any malpractice or misuse of public funds, they can refer CBI or any investigation to investigate the matter and find if any misdeeds took place implementing those schemes.

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