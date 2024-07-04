Mariyang-Geku MLA Oni Panyang conducted an on-site inspection of two critical blockage points on the Pasighat-Mariyang road, which were caused by recent heavy rains within the Mariyang-Geku Assembly Constituency in Upper Siang district.

The affected areas, near Geying village and Pongging View Point, have suffered significant damage. The site near Geying village was particularly impacted, with substantial debris and road erosion noted. "I have directed the PWD Highway staff to prioritize this area and expedite their efforts. According to the official assessment, if the weather remains dry, the blockage can be cleared within five days. However, if the heavy rains persist, the resolution may take up to ten days," stated Panyang.

At Pongging View Point, immediate action was taken upon arrival, and Panyang reported that the blockage at this point has been successfully cleared, with the road now open to traffic. He advised caution due to potential residual effects of the heavy rainfall.

Panyang urged residents and travelers to avoid non-essential travel during the period of heavy rainfall, emphasizing public safety as the top priority. "Please limit travel to emergency situations only," he added.

Authorities are working diligently to restore normalcy and ensure safe travel conditions. Panyang assured that he would continue to monitor the progress and keep the public informed of any updates.

"Stay safe and take necessary precautions during this monsoon," advised Panyang following his inspection of the blockade sites.



The Pasighat-Mariyang- Yingkiong road is a double lane National Highway 513 constructed by the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation (NHIDCL) during 2019. This Highway further connects the Tuting-Geling towns and villages along India-China border near the Mc Mohan line. The construction works of road is still on in between Yingkiong and Tuting under Upper Siang district.

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