Arunachal MLA Pani Taram conducts aerial, ground survey of flood-hit border areas in Kurung Kumey

Koloriang MLA and Advisor to the Home Minister (PHE & Water Supply), Pani Taram, conducted an aerial and ground survey of flood-affected areas in Damin, Paniasang and Parsi Parlo under the 21-Koloriang (ST) Assembly Constituency in Arunachal Pradesh's Kurung Kumey district to assess the damage caused by recent heavy rainfall and flash floods.

The inspection covered remote areas near the Indo-China border, where floods and landslides have severely affected public infrastructure and disrupted connectivity. Taram was accompanied by the Zilla Parishad Chairperson of Kurung Kumey district, the Zilla Parishad Member of Damin, officers of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), local administrative officials and a large number of residents.

The survey revealed extensive damage across the affected region. Several roads have been blocked by landslides, while multiple bridges have either collapsed or sustained severe damage, cutting off access to remote villages. Government schools and other public infrastructure have also suffered significant damage, posing challenges for residents.

During his interaction with the affected communities, Taram assured them that the Arunachal Pradesh government was committed to providing all possible assistance for immediate relief, restoration of road connectivity and rehabilitation of the affected areas.

He said a comprehensive damage assessment report would be submitted to the state government to facilitate immediate intervention and the sanction of funds for restoring essential infrastructure and extending relief to affected families.

Residents of Damin, Paniasang and Parsi Parlo expressed appreciation for the MLA and accompanying officials for visiting the disaster-hit areas and taking firsthand stock of the situation, while reiterating the need for swift restoration of connectivity and public services.