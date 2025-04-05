Phurpa Tsering, MLA of the 4-Dirang (ST) Assembly Constituency and Advisor to the Minister of PWD, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, recently undertook a developmental tour of Munna Camp, Namshu, and Khalibuk villages. The visit aimed to assess grassroots needs and accelerate inclusive development across remote areas of his constituency.

Chairing a development meeting during the visit, Tsering urged the District Administration and Heads of Departments to prepare a comprehensive plan that ensures even the remotest villages benefit from ongoing development initiatives.

Recognizing the agricultural and horticultural potential of Namshu and Khalibuk, he stressed the urgent need for quality link roads to ease transportation of farm produce. The Rural Works Department (RWD) was directed to maintain high construction standards.

In a push for sustainable practices, the MLA encouraged farmers to adopt traditional organic farming and avoid chemical fertilizers and pesticides. To support agriculture, he announced the construction of mass fencing in Namshu to safeguard crops from animals and other threats.

Tsering also declared the establishment of a dedicated community gallery in Namshu for village meetings and cultural events. Additionally, an Environmental Protection Committee under the Namshu Village Council has been constituted to protect the region’s ecological heritage.

Deputy Commissioner of West Kameng, Akriti Sagar, IAS, also addressed the gathering, sharing plans for the upcoming Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Namshu. She appealed to residents to avoid man-made forest fires, warning that legal action would be taken against offenders.

Superintendent of Police, Sudhansu Dhama, IPS, highlighted the issue of drug abuse, urging youth to steer clear of substance use. He lauded the Namshu community for maintaining peace and remaining drug-free, especially during the recent elections.

The event was attended by administrative officers, heads of departments, ZPM, PRI members, BJP workers, and a large number of villagers. Residents from Munna Camp, Namshu, and Khalibuk took the opportunity to present their developmental needs and proposals to the visiting dignitaries.