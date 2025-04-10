In the aftermath of a devastating fire incident that occurred on April 8, at Labiya Happa under Toru Circle in the Sagalee Assembly Constituency, the official team of MLA Ratu Techi visited the site to extend relief and support to the affected family.



The fire completely destroyed the residence of Tana Petor Tara, resulting in a total loss of property and personal belongings. Though the MLA could not be physically present due to health reasons, his team conveyed his heartfelt concern and solidarity with the victim and his family.



MLA Ratu Techi, through his representatives, assured the affected household that all necessary support would be provided for the reconstruction of their home, and that the matter would be prioritized for appropriate relief and rehabilitation measures.



The MLA also emphasized the importance of community awareness and preparedness in preventing such incidents and called on residents to remain vigilant and adopt necessary fire safety precautions.



In a related development, MLA Techi informed that the long-awaited Sagalee Fire Station is nearing completion. He assured that he would take up the matter with the concerned departments to fast-track its commissioning, ensuring that it becomes fully operational at the earliest to enable swift emergency response in the region.