MLA Namgey Tsering of Tawang, accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Kanki Darang, Superintendent of Police Dr D.W. Thungon, EAC (LR) Tsering Chedon, TMES Secretary General Kesang Norbu, and other senior leaders, conducted a comprehensive ground survey to explore land extension possibilities for infrastructure development in the town.

During the visit, the team assessed multiple sites with significant potential for supporting regional growth.

The survey aimed to strategically plan and propose key projects to enhance public infrastructure, boost economic opportunities, and improve the overall quality of life for the people of Tawang.



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MLA Namgey Tsering emphasized the commitment of the administration and development committee, backed by the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Pema Khandu, to transform these proposals into reality.

He acknowledged CM Khandu’s dedication to Arunachal Pradesh’s progress as a driving force behind their mission to build a brighter and more prosperous future for Tawang.

“We look forward to working collectively to bring meaningful progress to our holy and beloved land of Tawang,” stated MLA Namgey Tsering.