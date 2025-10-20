Arunachal: MLA Tapi Darang inaugurates ‘Sober Society’ de-addiction and rehabilitation centre at Gobo

In a significant step towards combating the growing menace of drug abuse, Pasighat East MLA Tapi Darang on Saturday inaugurated a De-Addiction-cum-Rehabilitation Centre established by ‘The Sober Society’ at Gobo area, located 3 km from Tode Village Char-ali near Rani Village in East Siang District.

The newly opened centre, spearheaded by Shri Mingat Mibang, a reformed youth who has successfully overcome drug addiction, aims to provide a structured recovery environment for individuals battling substance abuse. The facility, with a capacity to accommodate 45 inmates, includes comprehensive medical and psychological care, detoxification units, and a 90-day rehabilitation programme.

Amid public apprehension over privately run de-addiction centres following past incidents, including custodial deaths, MLA Darang urged the management to operate responsibly and maintain transparency. “This centre must stand as a home of transformation for our youth — a place of trust, not fear,” Darang said. He further expressed satisfaction with the infrastructure and facilities and assured full support and cooperation from his end.

Prominent dignitaries present during the inauguration included Shri Pankaj Lamba (IPS), Superintendent of Police, East Siang; Dr. Yagling Perme, District Medical Officer; Smty Mailong Taku Padung, Deputy Director, ICDS; Dr. Tasi Taloh, Principal, JNC; Shri Gagam Ering (P/L); Joya Tasung Moyong, WASE General Secretary; Kennedy Bagra from Mothers’ Vision, Aalo; and Smty Dui Gao, retired Senior Lecturer and wife of MP Tapir Gao.

The Sober Society’s centre, functioning as a non-profit, non-political, and voluntary organization, envisions a drug-free Arunachal Pradesh. It focuses on holistic, evidence-based treatment combining therapeutic techniques with a supportive residential environment. The facility is equipped with an administrative office, waiting hall, two dormitories, staff and security quarters, a dining hall with a 60-seat capacity, a therapeutic hall, and a detoxification room — all under CCTV surveillance with 15 cameras ensuring safety and monitoring.

The serene location, surrounded by lush greenery, has been deliberately chosen to promote mental calmness and recovery. Speaking on the occasion, Chairman Mingat Mibang said, “Our mission is to make this centre a symbol of hope and recovery. We dream of a future where such centres are no longer needed — where our youth live free from addiction.”

Mibang also expressed willingness to collaborate with governmental and social organizations to expand outreach programmes. “With collective support, we can reach more individuals in need and contribute to building a healthier, addiction-free society,” he added.