The newly elected first-time MLA, Ealing Tallang, from Seppa East assembly constituency of East Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh, announced free UPSC coaching for 10 eligible economically backward candidates from his constituency.

According to Tallang, this is a five-year plan to encourage the youth to pursue civil services exams.

“This was the commitment I made in 2019 when I contested for the first time but lost by a meager margin. Now, after I got elected and took the oath for the first time as an MLA, I am obliged to fulfill my commitment of sponsoring UPSC coaching," Tallang added.

Tallang informed that he had tied up with a free UPSC coaching program in New Delhi through his society, Holistic Health Education and Development Society.

"From 2024 to 2026, I will sponsor 10 aspirants from my Seppa East constituency who will take UPSC coaching at Vajirao IAS Coaching Centre, Rajender Nagar, Delhi. By the blessings of my people of the 10th Seppa East constituency, I got this opportunity to work for my people, and I express my heartfelt gratitude to them," Tallang said.

He added, "Now, I am going to live a new life as earlier I served as an officer but took retirement to join politics for serving society."

As per Tallang, apart from education, his priority will be to improve road infrastructure.

"Since 1980, when our Seppa assembly was created, no proper master plan was initiated to bring reforms in Seppa town, the gateway of East Kameng district, being the headquarters. Those who voted and those who didn’t are all my people, and I need the blessings of all my citizens, removing all differences. Pema Khandu is not only the CM but he is a symbol of development which the citizens of Arunachal look at with pride,” Tallang added.