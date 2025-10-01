Arunachal MLA Tsering Lhamu leads cleanliness initiative in Tawang’s Lumla, promote civic responsibility

In a bid to promote sustainable living and strengthen civic responsibility, a waste segregation drive was conducted at Manpat in Lumla town of Tawang district. The initiative, aimed at creating a cleaner and healthier environment, witnessed the active participation of Lumla MLA and Advisor for Planning, Women & Child Development Department, Tsering Lhamu, along with members of the Lumla Administration, NGOs, the Women’s Welfare Association (WWA), and BJP karyakartas.

Addressing the gathering, MLA Lhamu emphasized the urgent need to balance development with ecological preservation. “As development accelerates, it is vital that we ensure it does not compromise our ecological balance. Unmanaged waste poses a threat to both health and the future, while responsible segregation and disposal demonstrate true civic responsibility,” she said.

The drive highlighted the importance of waste segregation at the household, institutional, and community level, urging people to separate biodegradable, recyclable, and hazardous waste for effective disposal. Organizers stressed that building such habits within schools, homes, and public spaces is crucial for achieving long-term sustainability.

MLA Lhamu thanked all contributors, including civil society groups, local volunteers, and welfare associations, for their efforts toward community welfare. She reiterated that every small step taken collectively contributes to meaningful change in protecting the environment.

The initiative underlined the spirit of collaboration between governance, civil society, and volunteers, setting an example for community-driven environmental action.