MLA of 5-Kalaktang Rupa Assembly Constituency, Tseten Chombay, conducted an on-site assessment of the newly widened 6.5 km road from Zagang to Musakshing village, including the agricultural road in the region.

He was accompanied by NEC Member and former Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker T.N. Thongdok, along with West Kameng Zilla Parishad Chairperson Karma Dorjee Thongdok.

During the inspection, the leaders reviewed the progress of the road project and held discussions with the concerned department regarding further development and necessary improvements.



Also Read: Arunachal: Awareness camp on down syndrome and other disorders held at SP Office in Naharlagun

MLA Chombay emphasized that ensuring proper furnishing and timely completion of the road remains a top priority to maximize its long-term benefits.

The improved road connectivity is expected to enhance ease of travel for local residents while also boosting tourism by providing better access to Musakshing village and the Buddha Heritage Park at Yokmuzor, a site of religious and cultural significance.