Arunachal MLA Tseten Chombay conducts extensive review of development projects in Kalaktang

In a robust effort to monitor grassroots-level development, Tseten Chombay, MLA of the 5-Kalaktang Rupa Assembly Constituency, undertook a comprehensive inspection of various infrastructure projects underway across Tenzingang Settlement Area, Shergaon, and Jigaon village in West Kameng district.

The inspection aimed to assess the pace of implementation, enforce quality assurance, and ensure timely completion of developmental projects critical to the socio-economic upliftment of the region.

Key Projects Visited

Tenzingang:

Construction of two Traditional Welcome Gates (PWD)

20-Bedded Student's Hostel at the Cultural Centre, Gyuto Monastery (PWD)

Construction of a Mini Stage at Tenzingang Ground (WRD)

Shergaon:

Veterinary Officer's Quarter construction (PWD)

Renovation and maintenance of Circuit House (RWD)

2-km road improvement from OKSRT National Highway to State Horticulture Farm (PWD)

Establishment of a printing unit for Khada (Traditional Buddhist scarf) and Dargyang (Buddhist flag) (PWD)

Jigaon:

Construction of a 20-Bedded Hostel building with Kitchen, Dining Hall, Warden’s Room, and four units of Type-II (G+1) Quarters at NSCBAV (RWD)

Infrastructure development under SACSI 2024–25 for the Government Middle School (RWD)

Construction of a 2-km approach road to Bulibaw Tourism Site from the BRO Road under Rupa Sub-Division (PWD)

During the visit, MLA Chombay stressed that these initiatives are not only essential for boosting educational infrastructure and promoting tourism but also for preserving the region’s rich Buddhist cultural heritage.

“These projects are pivotal in transforming the socio-economic landscape of our constituency. From education to infrastructure and culture to tourism, we are committed to holistic growth and long-term benefits for our people,” he remarked.

The MLA also convened on-site meetings with departmental heads, urging all executing agencies to maintain high standards of workmanship and adhere to project deadlines.

Accompanying the MLA were Zilla Parishad Chairperson of West Kameng Karma Dorjee Thongdok, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Rupa Lobsang Tsetan, ZPM Tashi Wangchu, Executive Engineer PWD Er. Bhupen Tadar, Kalaktang Mandal President Sangey Norbu Sermu, along with senior officials from RWD, WRD, Power Department, community leaders, and PRI members. Their joint participation underlined a shared commitment to transparent and people-centric governance.