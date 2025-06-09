Local MLA of the 25 Raga (ST) Assembly Constituency, Arunachal Pradesh, Rotom Tebin, along with panchayat leaders and senior citizens of Dollungmukh Sub-Division, met with Manish Gupta, Chief Secretary of the state government, during his two-day visit to Dollungmukh.

The visit was aimed at reviewing final preparations for the commissioning of the 2000 MW Lower Subansiri Hydroelectric Project, which is nearing completion.

During a brief but critical meeting, MLA Rotom Tebin submitted a memorandum on behalf of the people of Dollungmukh, raising serious concerns about ongoing illegal activities by the Indian Air Force (IAF) at the Dolum firing range.

The memorandum called for the immediate cessation of bombing activities, describing them as illegal and hazardous to the civilian population. It also urged the Arunachal Pradesh government to intervene with the IAF regarding the conditional two-year lease extension of the firing range, which expired on January 31, 2025.

“Despite the MoU signed on April 20, 2023 in the presence of Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah between the Government of Assam and the Government of Arunachal Pradesh, the IAF continues to coordinate with Assam authorities on matters concerning Dollungmukh. This is a clear violation,” the memorandum stated.

According to the MoU, all six villages under the Dollungmukh Sub-Division fall within Arunachal Pradesh’s jurisdiction. Of these, three villages are partially located within the bombing range. The memorandum emphasized that any matter affecting these villages should be addressed solely by the Arunachal Pradesh government, the Government of India, and the Indian Air Force — not the Assam government.

“Our people are suffering every day due to the bombings. If any casualty occurs, who will take responsibility — the IAF or the Government of Arunachal Pradesh?” the memorandum questioned.

The delegation also raised concerns over alleged illegal encroachment by Assam’s Forest Department and urged the state government to ensure adherence to the 2023 MoU signed between the two states.

The key demands placed before the Chief Secretary were:

Immediate stoppage of illegal bombing by the Indian Air Force in the Dolum firing range.

Urgent dialogue with the IAF regarding a conditional two-year lease extension to ensure transparency and public safety.

Prompt communication with the Government of Assam to instruct its Forest Department to honor the 2023 MoU.

Chief Secretary Manish Gupta assured the delegation, led by MLA Rotom Tebin, that the government would examine the memorandum carefully and take appropriate steps to address the concerns raised.