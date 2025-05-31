Tawang MLA Namgey Tsering attended the World No Tobacco Day event held at Khando Drowa Sangmo District Hospital, Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh observed under this year’s theme: “Unmasking the Appeal: Exposing Industry Tactics on Tobacco & Nicotine Products.”

The programme was jointly organised by the Director of Health Services (DHS) and the District Tobacco Control Cell (DTCC) under the National Tobacco Control Programme (NTCP).

MLA Tsering was joined by Hridhar Phuntso, Deputy Director of School Education (DDSE), Tawang, and Pema Chowang, President of the Monpa Mimang Tshogpa (MMT), Tawang Unit.

Speaking at the event, MLA Tsering emphasised that tobacco remains a silent threat to public health and social well-being. He urged the community to reject the misleading tactics employed by the tobacco industry and to say NO to tobacco in all forms, especially among the youth.

During his visit, the MLA interacted with patients, reviewed the hospital facilities, and assured the Medical Superintendent and doctors of full support in addressing healthcare concerns. He expressed his gratitude to Dr. Sangey Thinley for the invitation and called for collective efforts to protect local communities from the dangers of tobacco and nicotine use.