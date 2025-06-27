Arunachal MLAs complete orientation, vow stronger legislative governance

The two-day orientation programme for the Members of the 8th Legislative Assembly of Arunachal Pradesh concluded today with a valedictory session held at the Nokmey Namati Hall, marking a significant stride toward strengthening democratic governance in the state.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pasang Dorjee Sona delivered the concluding remarks, highlighting the importance of continuous learning, informed lawmaking, and ethical public service. He commended the initiative as a vital tool to enhance legislative effectiveness.

Speaker Tesam Pongte Tutsa, in his address, praised the enthusiastic participation of legislators and the valuable insights shared by expert resource persons from PRIDE, Lok Sabha Secretariat. He urged members to translate the knowledge gained into effective and responsible legislative action.



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Deputy Speaker Kardo Nyigyor extended a heartfelt vote of thanks, acknowledging the support of PRIDE, the efforts of the organising team, and the commitment shown by the MLAs, which collectively made the programme a success.

Adding weight to the proceedings, the senior-most leader and Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein attended the entire two-day session, underscoring his commitment to capacity building and legislative excellence.

During the closing session, resource persons from PRIDE were felicitated for their contribution, and certificates of participation were distributed to all MLAs in recognition of their dedication.

The programme concluded on a high note, reaffirming the collective resolve of the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly to function as a more informed, effective, and people-centric institution.