Arunachal: Mob attack at Papum Pare district court premises; bar association files FIR

The Papum Pare District Court Bar Association (PPDCBA) has lodged a formal complaint with the Doimukh Police Station after a violent mob attack at the court premises in Yupia.

According to the FIR filed by the central executive members of the association, a group of over 100 people gathered outside the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) and Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) court compound around 2 PM on October 27. The mob was reportedly protesting in connection with Nirjuli Police Station Case No. 92/2025.

The FIR stated that the crowd forcefully tried to enter the court premises, disrupting ongoing proceedings. Police personnel on duty managed to prevent the mob from breaching the courtroom, but the protesters resorted to stone pelting, resulting in severe damage to the court building. Several window panes were shattered, and the advocates, court staff, and litigants were trapped inside the court building until around 4:30 PM.



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The PPDCBA termed the incident as a “serious breach of law and order” and urged authorities to take swift legal action against those involved in the violence. “The unlawful assembled mob has caused damage to public property and restrained advocates, court staff, and litigants,” the association noted in its report.

The Bar Association has also submitted evidence, including photographs of the damaged court windows, and circulated details of the attack to various legal authorities, including the Gauhati High Court’s Itanagar Permanent Bench and the District and Sessions Judge of Papum Pare.

The association’s letter, signed by office bearers including Advocate Kipa Tania (Convener), Advocate Nabam Rama (General Secretary), and others, called for registration of a criminal case against the culprits, many of whom were reportedly caught on camera by local news outlets and circulated on social media platforms.

Police have acknowledged receipt of the FIR and confirmed that an investigation has been initiated into the incident.