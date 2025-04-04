Arunachal Pradesh's Papum Pare Biodiversity Management Committee (PPBMC) has launched a month-long enforcement drive across Itanagar to protect wildlife and curb illegal activities.

The Deputy Commissioner's office has directed 30 magistrates to conduct regular checks at various locations throughout April and early May 2025.

The drive aims to monitor and prevent the following:

Illegal selling of wild meat

Trading of forest items

Drug-related activities

Other illicit operations

Each magistrate has been assigned specific dates and locations to ensure comprehensive coverage of key areas including:

Gandhi Market

Ganga market to Chimpu market

Gohpur Tinali to Batt village

Nirjuli, Bage Tinali, Lekhi Village

Banderdewa and surrounding regions

SP office tri-junction to Papu Nallah via Jullang

The initiative comes after the PPBMC raised concerns about the increasing number of shops and individuals openly selling wild animals and carrying out other illegal activities in the region.

The Superintendent of Police, Deputy Chief Wildlife Wardens, and duty Magistrates have been instructed to enforce this order strictly, with defaulters to be booked under appropriate sections of the law.

This collaborative effort between forest officials, police, and magistrates demonstrates the administration's commitment to preserving the rich biodiversity of Arunachal Pradesh and enforcing wildlife protection laws.