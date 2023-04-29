At least 250 grassroots workers of Congress and other parties on April 29 joined Bharatiya Janata Party (NJP) at Miao of Changlang in Arunachal Pradesh.

They were welcomed by the Urban Development cum Geology Mining Minister Kamlung Mosang.

The said workers joined the saffron party during a ceremony.

The ceremony was attended by District BJP President Khinranong Tikhak, State Vice President Junty Singpho, State General Secretary Mahila Morcha, Khoman Lungphi Ngemu, ZPC Zilla Parishad Chairperson Khumko Mossang, Longding district charge Ngilang Tangha, ZPMs, GPCs gram panchayat chairperson and other prominent local leaders.

Among the other Prominent leaders of Miao, Jowkhong Singpho, Ex ZPC Changlang, Jompok Kimsing, Ozing Lungphi along with other members also joined the party showing faith in BJP leadership.