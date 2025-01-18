Minister of State for Women and Child Development, Savitri Thakur was accorded a warm welcome by Dasanglu Pul, Arunachal's Women & Child Development Minister after she arrived in Arunachal's Itanagar on January 18.

The Mos had a fruitful and in-depth discussion on various initiatives and policies focused on the welfare of women and children.

During her visit, she met with children at the Anganwadi Center in AAP BN Colony, Itanagar, Chimpu, and observed the activities at the center. She also discussed the center's needs with the aim of further strengthening efforts for the bright future of children under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi.

MOS Thakur also planted a tree at the APP Arunachal Pradesh Police Bn Colony to mark the 'Ek Per Maa Ke Naam' initiative of the BJP government across the country, aimed at saving the environment. She later met with Chief Minister Pema Khandu, along with officers, the Director, among others.