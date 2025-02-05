A motivational and counselling session was held at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV), Nafra, to inspire girl students toward discipline, persistence, and goal-oriented efforts. The session was led by Deputy Commissioner (DC) of West Kameng, Akriti Sagar (IAS), and Superintendent of Police (SP) Sudhansu Dhama (IPS), who shared personal experiences and strategies to overcome challenges.

Emphasising self-discipline, hard work, and resilience, the dignitaries encouraged students to set clear goals and maintain a positive mindset. They highlighted the importance of consistent efforts in achieving success.

District Labour and Employment Exchange Officer (DLEO) Khandu Thongdok and District Library & Information Officer (DL&IO) Lobom Tamin also addressed the students, sharing insights from their journeys and urging them to believe in their potential.

The interactive session saw enthusiastic participation from students, who engaged in discussions, asked questions, and addressed their self-doubts. The event provided an enriching experience, reinforcing the importance of determination and perseverance in personal and academic growth.