Arunachal: MoU signed to boost Buddhist tourism in Northeast

The North East India Tourism Confederation (NEITC) and the Association of Buddhist Tour Operators (ABTO) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to enhance cooperation in promoting tourism, with a special focus on Buddhist pilgrimage in the Northeast.

According to an official statement, the agreement was inked on March 26 at Anini in Arunachal Pradesh’s Dibang Valley district.

The MoU aims to strengthen tourism linkages across the region and establish a structured framework for collaboration between the two organisations. It outlines roles, responsibilities, and mechanisms to facilitate coordinated efforts in boosting travel and tourism.

The partnership reflects a shared commitment to promoting sustainable tourism practices while positioning the Northeast as a key destination in the Buddhist pilgrimage circuit.

The statement added that the MoU signifies mutual intent to deepen institutional ties and serves as a guiding framework for cooperation, without creating legally binding obligations beyond those explicitly specified.