Tawang witnessed the exhilarating commencement of the 6th edition of the Mountain Terrain Bike (MTB) Tawang Challenge on November 18. The national cycling calendar competition attracted spirited participants not only from various states across India but also from neighboring countries.

The ceremonial inauguration was conducted with fervor, as President of Arunachal Cycling Association (ACA) and MLA-Roing, Mutchu Mithi, joined hands with DC Tawang Kangi Darang and Secretary General of Cycling Federation of India (CFI) Maninder Pal Singh to flag off the two-day cycling extravaganza.

In an exclusive statement to the media, President ACA Mutchu Mithi expressed his optimism about the potential of cycling in Arunachal Pradesh. "Cycling has huge potential, and Arunachal has enormous potential. Such national events not only promote tourism but also demonstrate the quality of tracks we have for national and international events," remarked Mithi. He also hinted at Arunachal Pradesh emerging as a frontrunner in sports events not only in the northeastern states but across the country.

Organizing Chairman MTB Tawang and Tenzin Norgay National Awardee Taka Tamut provided insights into the event, emphasizing its national status while highlighting the participation of riders from countries like Nepal. "MTB Tawang is a national event; however, riders from countries like Nepal are also participating in the two-day event, with a total of 32 riders making this competition truly diverse," stated Tamut.

The first day of the event witnessed thrilling competitions across three categories: Boys XCO – Mass Start, Girls XCO - Mass Start, and Boys (junior) Time Trial events covering a challenging distance of 3.8 kilometers.

Expressing gratitude to the supporting entities, Taka Tamut acknowledged the support of the Cycling Federation of India (CFI) and the Department of Youth Affairs, Arunachal Pradesh, and the district administration. Secretary-General of CFI, Maninder Pal Singh, applauded Arunachal's potential in adventure sports like cycling and pledged CFI's full support for the promotion of cycling sports in the state.

The inaugural event was attended by key figures including Mutchu Mithi, DC Kangki Darang, Maninder Pal Singh, Director Youth Affairs- Ramesh Linngi, General Secy-ACA - Tadar Gunu, Vice President -ACA - Wangdi Khirmey, among others.

The competition saw Ronel Kundrakpam (Manipur), Shiven (Himachal), and Ashis Sherpa (Himachal) securing the first, second, and third positions in the Boys' XCO event, while Phyrnai Kyndait (Meghalaya), Urbasin Haomom (Manipur), and Lawankordor Swer (Meghalaya) claimed the top three positions in the Girls' XCO event. In the Junior Boys' Time Trial event, Dip Sagar Tamang (Nepal), Thotmachan Awangshi (Manipur), and Nima Sherpa (Nepal) emerged victorious.