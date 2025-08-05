Arunachal mountaineer scales Mount Kilimanjaro, continues seven summits quest

Kabak Yano, a mountaineer from Arunachal Pradesh, reached the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro’s Uhuru Peak in Tanzania at 10:27 am on August 4, 2025. Standing at 5,895 metres, it is the highest point in Africa.

This climb is part of Yano’s larger mission to complete the Seven Summits — scaling the highest peaks on each of the seven continents.

Her recent success follows her historic ascent of Mount Everest on May 21, 2024, where she became the first woman from the Nyishi community and the fifth woman from Arunachal Pradesh to stand atop the world’s highest mountain.

Yano began her Everest expedition in March 2024, departing for Kathmandu on March 27. She reached base camp on April 17 after weeks of preparation, and summited Everest just over a month later.

Her latest achievement on Kilimanjaro marks the second major summit in her global expedition, underlining her persistence and growing presence in the mountaineering world.