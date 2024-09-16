Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed deep shock over the sudden death of Pani Raju, a former national-level footballer from the state. Raju, who served as a constable with the 3rd IRBn camp in Yupia, passed away on Sunday, September 15 at TRIHMS, Naharlagun.

"Shri Raju's contributions to the game will always be remembered with highest regard," Khandu stated, highlighting the athlete's passion for soccer and his representation of Arunachal Pradesh in various national and zonal championships.

The Arunachal Pradesh Football Association (APFA) echoed the sentiment, describing Raju's demise as "a great loss for the entire football family of the state." The APFA noted Raju's significant role in representing the state's football team at multiple competitive levels.

Chief Minister Khandu offered condolences to Raju's family and fans, concluding his message with a Buddhist prayer for the departed soul.