Tapir Gao, the Member of Parliament for Arunachal East, celebrated Christmas at the Deepak Nabam Living Home, a centre for the destitute, in Itanagar.

The event was jointly organised by the Deepak Nabam Living Home and Ministries in Christ at the Senki Park Centre.

The celebration was attended by Tapir Gao as the Chief Guest, and Nabam Tagi, ZPM of Leporiang in Papum Pare district, as the Guest of Honour.

Tapir Gao, in his address, appreciated the teachings of Jesus Christ, emphasising peace, love, and forgiveness, and how they positively influence society.



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He advocated that true religion should focus on serving humanity, maintaining purity of heart, helping the helpless, showing kindness to those in need, and extending mercy to widows and orphans.

The event was marked by an inspiring message of God's blessings and words of encouragement shared with the audience.

Tapir Gao also assured his support to the Deepak Nabam Living Home, which provides shelter to hundreds of homeless and differently-abled individuals.