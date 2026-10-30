Rajya Sabha MP Tai Tagak has raised concerns over inadequate river monitoring in Arunachal Pradesh and called for stronger flood management measures and comprehensive safety assessments of hydropower projects in the Himalayan region.

Speaking at a meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Water Resources in New Delhi on October 30, Tagak stressed the need to strengthen the Flood Management and Border Areas Programme (FMBAP), citing the state's geographical vulnerability, difficult terrain and strategic location.

The meeting, held as part of the committee's examination of the project appraisal framework and accountability mechanisms of the Central Water Commission (CWC), was attended by senior officials of the Ministry of Jal Shakti and the CWC.

Drawing attention to Arunachal Pradesh's extensive river network, Tagak said the state shares international borders with China, Bhutan and Myanmar and requires special attention in flood management and river monitoring.

He pointed out that every district in Arunachal Pradesh is named after a river, underlining the importance of river systems to the state's geography, ecology and people's livelihoods.

Expressing concern over what he described as inadequate monitoring by the regional office of the CWC and the Brahmaputra Board, the MP called for systematic and continuous surveillance of rivers, water levels and vulnerable stretches.

He also stressed the need for stronger early warning mechanisms to identify potential flood threats and enable timely preventive action, particularly in view of the state's difficult terrain and exposure to extreme weather events.

On flood management, Tagak called for adequate financial and technical support under the FMBAP to strengthen river protection, tackle erosion and develop disaster mitigation infrastructure in Arunachal Pradesh.

He also highlighted the growing threat of Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOFs) in the Himalayan region and their potential impact on downstream settlements, infrastructure and hydropower projects.

Referring to the collapse of the Teesta-III hydroelectric dam in October 2023, he emphasised the need to assess the vulnerability of existing and under-construction dams to GLOF events.

Citing a Ministry of Jal Shakti statement issued on August 8, 2024, Tagak pointed out that the CWC monitors 902 glacial lakes and water bodies in the Himalayan region annually between June and October. The ministry had also stated that the design flood of vulnerable dams would be reviewed to assess their capacity to withstand combined Probable Maximum Flood and GLOF scenarios.

The ministry had further informed that a Rs 150 crore GLOF risk mitigation project had been approved for Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh.

Tagak called for regular scientific assessments, monitoring and mitigation measures to protect lives, livelihoods and critical infrastructure in the state.

The MP also raised concerns over the safety and environmental implications of run-of-the-river hydropower projects being developed in the Himalayan region.

While such projects generally involve limited or no large reservoir storage and utilise natural river flows, their operations remain dependent on seasonal water availability, he noted.

He stressed that these projects require careful assessment of structural safety, hydrological vulnerabilities and exposure to extreme flood events, including GLOFs.

Emphasising the fragile nature of the Himalayan ecosystem, Tagak said hydropower development must be backed by comprehensive scientific assessments, appropriate safety standards and effective disaster preparedness mechanisms.

He also called for stronger coordination among the Ministry of Jal Shakti, CWC, Brahmaputra Board, National Disaster Management Authority and the Arunachal Pradesh government.

Tagak said the state's specific geographical and climatic conditions must be taken into account while planning and implementing water resource and flood management projects.

