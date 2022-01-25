ITANAGAR: Minister of Law and Justice, MP of Arunachal Pradesh Kiren Rijiju today shared an updated on 17-year-old boy Miran Taron’s abduction case. Miram Taron from

Zido Village in Upper Sing District,was found missing on 18 January 2022 at Shiyung La in Bishing Area.

Rijiju informed that the Chinese army who found the boy on January 20, requested for further details to establish his identity.

In other to assist Chinese side in corroborating the identity, personal details and photo of the individual was shared with the Chinese side by the Indian Army.

However, response from the Chinese side is awaited.

Rijiju in a statement urged everyone to be cautious in making statements which are not based on facts because the safety and safe return of the Arunachal Pradesh youth is the

priority.

On January 19, Arunachal East MP Tapir Gao claimed that a 17-year-old youth has been abducted from inside Indian territory. Gao claimed that the youth was ‘abducted’ from Arunachal Pradesh’s Upper Siang district.