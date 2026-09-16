Arunachal MP Tai Tagak flags apprehension of Chinese incursion in Taksing, cites vast ‘No Man’s Land’

Arunachal Pradesh Rajya Sabha MP Tai Tagak has denied reports of a Chinese incursion into Taksing but said the possibility of such an incident cannot be completely ruled out given the vast stretches of “No Man’s Land” along the remote border region.

Tagak made the remarks during his visit to Ziro in Lower Subansiri district, where he also reviewed development issues and met local residents and youth organisations.

On the reported Chinese incursion in the Taksing area, Tagak said there was no confirmed information to establish that Chinese forces had entered Indian territory. However, he said the difficult terrain and large stretches of uninhabited land along the border warranted continued vigilance.

Taksing, in Upper Subansiri district, is one of the remote border areas of Arunachal Pradesh adjoining China.

During his Ziro visit, Tagak also visited the Cosmos Flower Garden at Bulla village and appreciated the initiative of local residents to preserve the seasonal flowers and promote the area's tourism potential.

He said the flower garden could potentially be declared a state asset by the Arunachal Pradesh government. Tagak added that he would raise issues related to promoting such community-led initiatives through the appropriate parliamentary forums.

The Cosmos Flower Garden has emerged as a seasonal attraction in the Ziro Valley, with fields and village areas covered in pink, magenta and white flowers. Locally referred to as “Samang Phool” or the “I Love You flower”, the blooms have become part of Ziro's growing tourism appeal.

Tagak also visited Ranii Flower Garden, managed by the Flower Plantation Society, Ziro, and praised the organisation for its efforts to promote tourism and generate economic opportunities through flower cultivation.

He stressed the need for better infrastructure, regular maintenance of tourist facilities, improved road connectivity, clean and hygienic surroundings and adequate law-and-order arrangements to support tourism in Lower Subansiri.

“Ziro has great potential in terms of tourism,” Tagak said, stressing that infrastructure and basic amenities would have to be strengthened to take the valley's tourism sector forward.

The Rajya Sabha MP also visited members of the Apatani Youth Association and discussed opportunities for greater youth participation and development.

Tagak said a parliamentary constituency-level review meeting involving heads of departments would also begin from Ziro, with development and implementation of government schemes among the issues to be examined.

He further said Ziro would get two Assembly seats after the next delimitation exercise.

The proposed expansion of representation would be subject to the delimitation process and applicable constitutional and legal provisions.

Tagak's visit comes as Ziro and the wider Lower Subansiri region seek to expand their tourism profile while improving basic infrastructure and connectivity.

The Ziro Valley is known for its Apatani cultural heritage, rice cultivation system and scenic landscape, with community-led tourism initiatives increasingly becoming part of efforts to diversify the local economy.



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