Arunachal MP Tai Tagak inaugurates first Delhi & NCR North East Sports Meet 2026

Rajya Sabha MP from Arunachal Pradesh, Tai Tagak, on July 31 inaugurated the first Delhi & NCR North East Sports Meet 2026 as the chief guest, officially declaring the championship open.

The opening ceremony was attended by Delhi Olympic Association President Saroj Sharma, CEO Kuldeep Vats, and Delhi & NCR North East Sports Meet Chairman Manash Deka, among other dignitaries.

Organised by the 7 Sisters Foundation in association with the Delhi Olympic Association, the championship aims to bring together talented athletes from the Northeast residing in Delhi and the National Capital Region, promoting sportsmanship, unity and youth empowerment.

Addressing the gathering, Tagak said culture and sports serve as powerful forces that connect people and strengthen national integration. He emphasised the importance of respecting the values, identity and diversity of different regions while fostering mutual understanding, compassion and a spirit of brotherhood.

He said such initiatives encourage harmonious living and collective nation-building by creating stronger bonds among people from different parts of the country.

During the event, the MP interacted with athletes and students representing various northeastern states and encouraged them to pursue sports with dedication, discipline and the true spirit of fair play.

He lauded the talent, determination and enthusiasm displayed by the young sportspersons, expressing confidence that they would contribute significantly to India's sporting future.

Tagak also congratulated the organising committee, volunteers, sponsors and all participating athletes, wishing them a successful, memorable and inspiring championship.