Arunachal MP Tai Tagak nominated to Petroleum Ministry Consultative Committee
Rajya Sabha MP Tai Tagak has been nominated to the Consultative Committee for the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas. Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein said the role reflects Tagak's experience and opens space for national energy discussions.
- Officials announced the development on August 18, confirming the parliamentary appointment
- Chowna Mein congratulated Tagak and welcomed his new responsibility publicly
- Mein said the role reflects Tagak's experience and public service commitment
Arunachal Pradesh Rajya Sabha MP Tai Tagak has been nominated as a member of the official Consultative Committee for the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, officials said on August 18.
Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein welcomed Tagak’s nomination and congratulated him on being entrusted with the new responsibility.
In a post on X, Mein said the nomination recognises Tagak’s experience and commitment to public service and provides him an opportunity to contribute to important national discussions in the energy sector.
Mein also wished Tagak success in his new role and expressed confidence in his contribution to the committee.
Tagak, a senior BJP leader, was elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Arunachal Pradesh earlier this year.
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