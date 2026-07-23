Arunachal MP Tai Tagak seeks Naharlagun–Chennai Express Train for patients and students

Rajya Sabha MP from Arunachal Pradesh Tai Tagak met Union Minister for Railways, Information & Broadcasting, and Electronics & Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw in New Delhi on July 23 and raised key issues concerning railway connectivity for Arunachal Pradesh and the Northeast region.

During the meeting, Tagak urged the Union Minister to introduce a direct train service between Naharlagun and Chennai, stating that such a service would greatly benefit students, patients, professionals and other passengers travelling from the Northeast to southern India, particularly Tamil Nadu.

The MP also requested that the Naharlagun–New Delhi AC Superfast Express be renamed as “Arunachal Express”, saying the proposed name would strengthen the sense of identity, pride and patriotism among the people of the state.

As an alternative to the direct Chennai service, Tagak proposed a well-coordinated southbound superfast train connection from New Jalpaiguri (NJP) with the Naharlagun–New Delhi AC Superfast Express to ensure seamless connectivity if a direct service cannot be introduced immediately.

According to an official release, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw gave a patient hearing to the proposals and responded positively to the requests. The Ministry of Railways has assured that the proposals will receive due consideration.

Tagak described the meeting as cordial, constructive and productive, and expressed gratitude to the Union Minister for his continued support in strengthening railway connectivity and improving transportation infrastructure in Arunachal Pradesh and the Northeast region.