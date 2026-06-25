Arunachal: MP Tai Tagak stands with flood-hit families, calls for expedited relief and restoration

Rajya Sabha MP Tai Tagak has expressed concern over the devastating flash floods and landslides that struck Yazali in Arunachal on Wednesday, June 24, causing extensive damage and disruption across the region.

The disaster severely impacted multiple stretches of National Highway-13, particularly the Hoj–Yazali road corridor, affecting connectivity and movement. Significant destruction was also reported at the NEEPCO settlement in Possa, leaving several families displaced and facing considerable hardship.

In response to the unfolding situation, the MP acknowledged the efforts of the district administration, police, disaster management agencies, and local leadership for their prompt rescue and relief operations.

Tagak urged authorities to continue close monitoring of vulnerable areas and ensure timely assistance reaches all affected residents. He also appealed to people residing along the Panyor River to remain alert and exercise caution amid continuing weather-related risks.

Advising against unnecessary movement, the MP urged citizens to avoid travelling on the Hoj–Potin road until authorities declare the route safe for public use.

Expressing condolences over the death of VKV NEEPCO teacher Nirmala Gupta in the disaster, Tagak called for intensified search operations to trace missing persons and stressed the importance of accelerating relief, rehabilitation, and restoration measures.

He further appealed to people across Arunachal Pradesh to remain vigilant, follow official advisories, and cooperate with authorities as heavy rainfall and the threat of landslides continue in several parts of the state.