Arunachal: MP Tai Tagak urges young civil service aspirants to become Karmayogis, contribute to Viksit Bharat 2047

Arunachal Pradesh Member of Parliament Tai Tagak has urged young civil service aspirants to become not only successful officers but also responsible and compassionate human beings guided by integrity, duty and the spirit of “Nation First.”

Tagak was addressing the APCS HOME Sponsor, Student and Parent Meet 2026 at the APCS HOME residential campus in Nirjuli as the chief guest. The programme brought together civil service aspirants, parents, mentors, sponsors and well-wishers from across Arunachal Pradesh.

Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Tesam Pongte attended the programme as the guest of honour. Deputy Speaker Kardo Nyigyor, 36-Nari Koyu MLA Tojir Kadu, Major General Jarken Gamlin (Retd.), State Chief Information Commissioner Pate Marik, Director of the Administrative Training Institute and other distinguished guests were also present.

Addressing the young aspirants, Tagak said their journey should not end with clearing competitive examinations or securing government positions. He stressed that becoming a good human being should come before becoming a good officer.

He called upon the aspirants to become true Karmayogis, guided by integrity, compassion and a sense of duty, while viewing public service as an opportunity to serve society rather than pursue personal gain.

Referring to the national vision of Viksit Bharat @2047, Tagak said the younger generation would have an important role in helping India achieve the goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047, when the country completes 100 years of Independence.

He encouraged the aspirants to work relentlessly, strengthen their abilities and dedicate themselves to the service of society and the nation. He also urged them to think beyond their individual communities and state and carry the spirit of “Nation First” wherever they serve.

The programme also highlighted the efforts of APCS HOME in identifying and supporting deserving civil service aspirants from across Arunachal Pradesh. Entrance Examination Coordinator Bengia Ama spoke about the team’s journey across 13 Assembly constituencies, from Lumla to Anjaw, to ensure a fair and transparent selection process and extend opportunities to aspirants from remote areas.

Academic Head Neeraj Pandey highlighted different models of civil service preparation across India, including structured academic guidance, mentoring and residential learning environments. He also cited Madhopatti village in Uttar Pradesh as an example of how a strong culture of education and aspiration can inspire generations of civil servants.

Project Director Ajay Tamang outlined the mission and vision of APCS HOME, which seeks to nurture young aspirants as “Eklavyas today and Karmayogis tomorrow.”