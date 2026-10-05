Arunachal MP Tai Tagak visits Indo-Myanmar border village in Longding

Rajya Sabha MP from Arunachal Pradesh Tai Tagak visited Wakka village in Longding district, one of the first villages along the Indo-Myanmar border, as part of the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan.

During his visit, Tagak attended the Aangan Milan Seva programme and interacted with children, ASHA workers, Anganwadi workers and Anganwadi helpers.

The programme focused on community engagement and understanding the challenges faced by frontline workers and children living in remote and border areas.

Tagak heard the concerns raised by ASHA and Anganwadi workers and assured them that their genuine grievances would be taken up with the concerned authorities for appropriate action.

Interacting with children, the MP encouraged them to focus on education, maintain good health and pursue their aspirations with confidence.

He said children living in remote and border areas should have equal opportunities and access to essential services.

Tagak also appreciated the contribution of ASHA workers, Anganwadi workers and helpers, who continue to provide essential services despite difficult terrain and limited connectivity in border areas.

He felicitated the frontline workers in recognition of their services.

Speaking at the programme, Tagak said the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan was aimed at taking the spirit of public service directly to people, particularly those living in remote, rural and border areas.

He said the development of border villages was important not only for improving the quality of life of local communities but also for strengthening India's border areas.

The visit underlined the need for continued engagement with communities living in the far-flung areas of Arunachal Pradesh and for addressing their concerns through the appropriate authorities.