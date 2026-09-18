Arunachal MP Tai Tagak visits Ziro Gurukul, pledges support for indigenous faith and traditions

Rajya Sabha MP Tai Tagak on September 18 visited the Miji Migumn Yarko, an indigenous residential school in Ziro Valley of Arunachal Pradesh’s Lower Subansiri district, and pledged support for efforts to preserve indigenous faith, language and traditions.

The school, also referred to as an Apatani or indigenous Gurukul, combines formal education with lessons on local culture, traditional values and indigenous practices.

During his visit, Tagak inspected the residential school and interacted with those involved in its functioning and educational activities.

The Miji Migumn Yarko model seeks to integrate conventional schooling with indigenous knowledge, including traditional values, indigenous prayer practices and cultural lessons.

Preservation of the indigenous language is also a key focus, with textbooks such as ‘Miji Migumn Yarko’ for Class I introduced to encourage mother-tongue learning among children.

The Gurukul initiative in Ziro is supported by organisations including the Donyi Polo Cultural & Charitable Trust (DPCCT), along with the Arunachal Pradesh government's Department of Indigenous Affairs.

Tagak's visit comes amid efforts to strengthen educational initiatives that combine formal academics with the preservation of the cultural heritage and traditions of indigenous communities in the state.