Arunachal Pradesh Member of Parliament Tapir Gao has called for the 17th Karmapa, Urgyen Trinley Dorjee, to return to India. The plea comes amid concerns for the future of Buddhism and Tibetan communities in the country.

Gao, along with Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and other state leaders, visited the Gyuto Tantric Monastery in Dharamshala on Thursday. The group expressed a strong desire for the Karmapa's return, emphasizing his importance as the head of the Karma Kagyu lineage.

The 17th Karmapa left India in 2017 and has since acquired citizenship in the Dominican Republic. Sources indicate that his 2018 application for an Indian visa was rejected, complicating his potential return.

Recently, the Karmapa met with the Dalai Lama in Zurich, Switzerland - their first encounter since the Karmapa's departure from India. This meeting has reignited discussions about his status and potential homecoming.

In an interview with ANI, MP Gao stated, "I am praying for his good health and long life. He should return to India, to Dharamshala, and oversee this institution for the well-being of Buddhism and Tibetans in India."

Gao expressed optimism about resolving visa issues, suggesting that the Indian government would address these concerns. The Gyuto Monastery administrator, Lobsang Dorjee, echoed the sentiment, saying, "All directors, students, and lamas of this monastery wish for his return to India."