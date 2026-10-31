Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on October 31 announced the formation of the Arunachal Buddhist Confederation to bring together the state's diverse Buddhist communities and strengthen their religious traditions.

The announcement was made during the inauguration of the exposition of the sacred relics of Lord Shakyamuni Buddha at Tawang Monastery, marking the return of the relics to the state after 13 years.

Khandu said the proposed confederation would provide a common platform for Buddhist communities following the Mahayana and Theravada traditions and seek affiliation with the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC).

The decision was taken after consultations with senior leaders and representatives of both traditions, including Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein and Namsai MLA Jignu Namchoom, he said.

Venerable Agadhamma, chief monk of Namsai Pariyatti Sasana Buddhist Vihara, has been selected as the confederation's first president, while Thupten Kalden, director of the Department of Karmik and Adhyatmik Affairs (DoKAA), will serve as its secretary general.

Highlighting the state's diverse Buddhist landscape, Khandu said Mahayana communities were present in Tawang, West Kameng, Mechuka, Tuting, the Taksing area and Anjaw, while Theravada communities were concentrated in Namsai and Changlang.

He said the confederation would bring different Buddhist communities and institutions onto a common platform and help preserve and strengthen their religious practices and traditions.

The announcement coincided with the inauguration of the Sacred Exposition of the Holy Relics of Lord Shakyamuni Buddha at Gaden Namgyal Lhatse Monastery, popularly known as Tawang Monastery. The relics will be displayed across three districts until November 21.

The exposition will be held in Tawang from October 31 to November 7, West Kameng from November 8 to 14, and Namsai from November 14 to 21, allowing devotees across the state to pay their respects.

Khandu thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for approving the exposition and acknowledged the support of Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, the Ministry of Culture and the National Museum.

Emphasising the relevance of Buddha's teachings amid global uncertainty, the chief minister urged people to draw inspiration from wisdom, compassion and coexistence to promote peace and harmony.

He also conveyed his gratitude to the 14th Dalai Lama for his greetings and blessings on the occasion. His message was read out by Venerable Shartse Khensur Jangchup Choeden Rinpoche, secretary general of the International Buddhist Confederation.

Khandu also read out a message from Prime Minister Modi, who described the exposition as an event of immense spiritual and cultural significance. Modi said Buddha's teachings had guided humanity towards peace and compassion for more than two millennia and continued to strengthen India's cultural and spiritual ties with the world.

The Prime Minister highlighted efforts to preserve Buddhist heritage, including the development of sites such as Bodh Gaya, Sarnath and Kushinagar, the return of the Piprahwa relics to India and the recognition of Pali as a classical language.

Khandu also welcomed the Union Budget announcement on developing Buddhist sites in the Northeast. He said the Union Tourism Ministry was working on a policy framework following discussions with the Union tourism minister, expressing confidence that the initiative would benefit heritage sites across Arunachal Pradesh.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by Shekhawat, Lok Sabha MP Tapir Gao, legislators, Chief Secretary Manish Gupta and representatives of the Ministry of Culture, the National Museum and the International Buddhist Confederation, among others.