Arunachal multi-domain drill tests Army–IAF high-altitude precision strike readiness

A large-scale multi-domain military drill underway in Arunachal Pradesh is putting India’s joint combat readiness to a significant test, with the Army and Air Force combining advanced surveillance tools and precision firepower in high-altitude conditions, defence officials confirmed on November 13.

The exercise, running from November 10–15, opened with the deployment of helicopters, UAVs, space-based sensors and special forces teams to build a real-time, shared picture of the battlespace. Once mock targets were identified, coordinated strikes were launched using long-range rockets, medium artillery, armed helicopters, swarm drones, loitering munitions and kamikaze drones, all operating inside an electronically contested environment.

Lt Gen Abhijit S Pendharkar, General Officer Commanding 3 Corps, reviewed the drill on Thursday and noted the high level of inter-service synchronisation achieved by the participating formations.

According to Guwahati-based Defence Spokesperson Lt Col Mahendra Rawat, the ongoing exercise builds on last year’s Poorvi Prahar and March’s Prachand Prahar, both of which refined the integrated use of aviation and surveillance assets.

Officials said the current iteration is designed to validate joint planning, command-and-control systems and unified employment of firepower across services, reflecting India’s push for tighter military integration along strategically sensitive frontiers.

Defence authorities emphasised that the drill showcases the forces’ focus on precision operations and technology-driven capabilities, underscoring India’s intention to deter and counter emerging threats in the region.