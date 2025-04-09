Arunachal Pradesh's Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) held its 5th combined meeting of the General Function Committee and the Finance, Planning & Contract Committee, chaired by Mayor Tamme Phassang, to address pressing urban development issues and staff welfare.

A key focus was the implementation of the Arunachal Pradesh Cabinet's recent decision to enhance minimum wages for municipal workers, aiming to improve staff welfare and ensure more effective public service delivery. The committee also discussed introducing incentives for high-performing employees to foster a stronger work ethic and better institutional performance.

Improving waste management in the capital city featured prominently, with plans to install dustbins at strategic points across all wards. Additionally, the meeting reviewed the proposal to engage civil technicians as functional Junior Engineers (JEs) to support infrastructure development and technical operations.

Mayor Phassang emphasised the importance of responsive and inclusive governance and reiterated the administration’s commitment to building a clean, green, and low-pollution capital.