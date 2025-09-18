Arunachal must speed up land acquisition for strategic projects: Army chief

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, on September 18, called for urgent action to fast-track land acquisition in Arunachal Pradesh to ensure the timely completion of key defence infrastructure projects.

During his meeting with Governor Lt Gen KT Parnaik (Retd) at Raj Bhavan, the Chief of Army Staff underlined the importance of expanding support systems for soldiers, recommending the establishment of Zilla Sainik Boards to assist ex-servicemen and their families.

Gen Dwivedi also raised concerns over the limited participation of Arunachal Pradesh’s youth in the armed forces. He stressed the need for greater awareness and career guidance to inspire more young people from the state to join the defence services.

Governor Parnaik backed the Army Chief’s views and highlighted the need for a people-driven approach in implementing the Vibrant Village Programme. He said the initiative’s success depends on close coordination between government agencies, local communities, and security forces.

Praising the Army’s role in engaging with border residents, the governor noted that its presence in remote regions has the potential to turn villages into hubs of growth and national pride.

He further commended the Army’s support for youth through pre-recruitment training, Sainik School admissions, and Sadbhavana projects promoting discipline and self-reliance.

Parnaik also lauded the Army’s professionalism and humanitarian efforts, emphasising its consistent contribution to the state’s development alongside its security duties.