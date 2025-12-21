Arunachal: Naharlagun police arrest suspected drug peddler, seize 18.34 grams of heroin

Naharlagun Police arrested a suspected drug peddler and seized a substantial quantity of suspected heroin from different locations in the town.

According to police sources, acting on reliable input received at around 6:03 pm on December 20 regarding the sale of suspected heroin in C-Sector, Naharlagun, a police team immediately swung into action. The operation was led by Inspector K. Dev, Officer-in-Charge of Naharlagun Police Station, along with SI Vivek Linggi, Head Constable K. Samyor, Constable Sanu Raj, Constable P. Tari, and Constable W. Lowang, under the active supervision of Dr. Nyelam Nega, Superintendent of Police, ICR Naharlagun.

The team apprehended the suspect, identified as Karjo Bedi (21), son of Kakio Bedi, a resident of Lekhi Village, Naharlagun, from the C-Sector area. During a personal search, police recovered two vials of suspected heroin weighing 2.30 grams, including the vials.

During interrogation, the accused reportedly revealed that additional quantities of the contraband had been concealed in his rented accommodation at Barapani, Naharlagun. Acting on this disclosure, police conducted a search of the premises in the presence of independent witnesses and recovered 14 more vials of suspected heroin, weighing 16.04 grams.

In total, 16 vials of suspected heroin weighing 18.34 grams were seized in the operation. The accused has been arrested, and a case has been registered under Naharlagun Police Station Case No. 170/25 under Sections 21(b), 27, and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Reaffirming the police administration’s commitment to combating drug-related crimes, SP Dr. Nyelam Nega stated that the district police will continue to take strict action against those involved in the drug trade. He also appealed to the public to cooperate with law enforcement agencies, stay away from illegal drug activities, and promptly report any suspicious movements to help build a safer and drug-free society.