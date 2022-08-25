The Naharlagun Police has busted a counterfeit currency market that was operating in Arunachal Pradesh and other Northeastern states and arrested two members of the gang including a woman.

The Itanagar Capital Complex SP Jimmy Chiram informed that the fraudsters, who possessed a fake currency printing machine would cheat innocent people in the name of doubling money by posing themselves to be RBI officials.

Naharlagun Police also seized Rs 19 lakhs from their possession. The police team found that the said gang has cheated more than 20 persons all across the northeast.

Following a written FIR from a women complainant, a team led by SDPO Naharlagun Dekio Gumja including Inspector K Yangfo, and SI SS Jha the police traced the gang members and arrested two of them.

The arrested persons were Bilal Hussain alias Rakesh alias Rajib Das (30), a resident of Fatehpur (Bangalmara) in Assam’s Lakhimpur district, and Rido Yalum (45), wife Rido Kame of Choba village under Palin Police station in Kra Daadi district, Arunachal Pradesh.

It was disclosed that a gang based at Bangalmara, Assam consisted of Bilal Hussain, Mazarul Islam, and Roshidul Islam. They posed as RBI officials and cheated people in the name of doubling money using money printing machines. Rido Yalum, a local from Naharlagun was finding the targets in the Itanagar area.

Further, Rs 19,75,000 in bank accounts have been identified and frozen out of 20 lakhs. Further, fake currency printing machines, counterfeit notes, and other items used for cheating were been seized by Capital Police.

The SP said that on August 18, a written FIR was received from one Mohna Lingfa of D-Sector, Naharlagun to the effect that she has been cheated off a sum of Rs 20 lakh by two persons who introduced themselves as Rakesh Das and Raton Das and impersonated RBI officials.

Subsequently, a case (No. 103/22) U/S 419/420/120-B IPC was registered at Naharlagun police station and an investigation was launched. A police team led by Naharlagun SDPO Dekio Gumja including OC Inspector K Yangfo, SI SS Jha, and others took up the investigation.

“It was found that a gang based at Bangalmara, Assam consisting of Bilal Hussain @ Rakesh Das, Mazarul Islam @ Raton Das and Roshidul Islam posed as RBI officials and cheated people in the name of doubling money using a money printing machine. Arrestee Rido Yalum, presently residing at Naharlagun, would look for ‘targets’ in the Itanagar area,” Chiram said.

The SP said the two accused were arrested on Tuesday. “Further, Rs 19.75 lakh in bank accounts have been identified and frozen out of 20 lakh. Further, fake currency printing machines, counterfeit notes, and other items used for cheating have been seized by police,” he informed.

Speaking about their modus operandi, the SP said the cheaters used to take smaller amounts from the victims in exchange for a larger sum. “In exchange of Rs 10,000, they used to pay 40,000 to 50,000 but in fake money, which the victims did not know,” he said.

The SP urged the citizens not to believe in such offers. “To not believe them when they say they will double your money. There is no such printing machine that doubles the amount,” he further added.