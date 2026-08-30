Arunachal: Naharlagun police recover 12 two-wheelers, gold and silver ornaments in theft probe

Naharlagun Police have recovered 12 two-wheelers, gold and silver ornaments and other suspected stolen properties during an ongoing investigation into a series of theft cases reported from Naharlagun, Banderdewa, Nirjuli and adjoining areas.

The recoveries were made in connection with Naharlagun Police Station Case No. 84/2026, registered under Section 305(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The investigation was led by Inspector K. Dev, Officer-in-Charge of Naharlagun Police Station, along with Sub-Inspector V. Linggi, Head Constable T. Kochi, Constables T. Dawa and Sanu Raj T, and Lady Constable J. Sorang, under the supervision of Rishi Longdo, SDPO, Naharlagun.

According to police, sustained investigation and coordinated raids conducted at multiple locations across Arunachal Pradesh and Assam led to the recovery of the vehicles and other suspected stolen articles.

The recovered two-wheelers include several TVS Ntorq scooters, an Aprilia SR 125, Yamaha FZ, Yamaha R15, Hero Xoom 125 ZX, Hero Maestro Edge ZX, Yamaha Ray ZR, Yamaha Cygnus Ray Z and other scooters. Police have also recovered the registration certificate of one of the vehicles.

The recovered vehicles include those bearing registration numbers AR 01M 8202, AR 07 7255, AR 01W 3632, AR 01Q 6037, AS 12R 8608 and AR 02 2054, while several other vehicles were recovered without registration numbers or with details requiring verification.

Besides the two-wheelers, police recovered two silver chains, one gold ring, two gold chains, a battery, a pump and a Realme mobile phone.

Superintendent of Police, ICR Naharlagun, Dr Nyelam Nega, appreciated the efforts of the investigation team and said the investigation is still underway. He indicated that further recoveries may follow as police continue to trace suspected stolen property.

Police have also appealed to the public to remain vigilant and take adequate precautions while parking vehicles, particularly during night hours.

Owners of two-wheelers reported missing or stolen in recent months have been requested to approach the SDPO, Naharlagun, or the Officer-in-Charge of Naharlagun Police Station with relevant ownership documents. The documents will be verified to facilitate identification and handover of vehicles found to belong to them.