Naharlagun Police have recovered two more stolen scooties as part of their ongoing drive to trace missing vehicles under the "Cops and Community" initiative.

The vehicles were found abandoned in separate locations and were returned to their rightful owners following verification and legal procedures.

Launched on March 24, 2025, the initiative has so far led to the recovery of seven stolen vehicles across the Itanagar Capital Region, including the Naharlagun area.

Superintendent of Police Mihin Gambo emphasised the department’s commitment to retrieving stolen property and encouraged the public to report any suspicious vehicles or unattended property to nearby police stations.