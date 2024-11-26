The Naharlagun Police have successfully apprehended four individuals involved in a snatching incident that occurred on November 20, 2024.

The incident, where three unknown miscreants forcibly searched a woman’s bag for cash and valuables, prompted a swift response from local authorities.

According to the report, a verbal complaint was lodged at the Naharlagun Police Station, following which Inspector Krishnendu Dev, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of the station, and his team acted promptly.

They arrested the first accused, Bomge Lombi (22 years), on the spot.



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A case was registered under sections 304(2)/60/3(5) BNS, and the investigation was entrusted to SI Niri Rama.

A dedicated team, led by Inspector Dev and SI Rama, alongside Constables Sanu T. Raj, K. Samyor, and Nabam Yagio, conducted thorough technical investigations under the supervision of Shri Rishi Longdo, SDPO Naharlagun.

Their efforts led to the successful arrest of the remaining three accused on November 25, 2024. The other arrested individuals are identified as Guchi Taking (28 years), Simson Taggu (24 years), and Ganbahadur Rai (27 years).

SP Naharlagun, Mihin Gambo, commended the swift action of the police team and urged the public to report such incidents promptly. He reassured citizens that the Naharlagun Police are committed to ensuring the safety and security of the community.