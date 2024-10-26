The Namdapha National Park and Tiger Reserve (NNP & TR) is hosting its 7th Butterfly Meet and Nature Camp in Deban, located in the Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh. The three-day event began on Saturday and aims to engage students from local schools along with community members from surrounding areas, as highlighted by NNP & TR Field Director VK Jawal.

Jawal said that the camp is designed to foster a connection between young minds and the natural world. “Activities will include bird watching, butterfly watching, nature games, and forest meditation, providing an immersive experience for participants,” he stated. The main events are set to commence on Sunday, promising an enriching experience for attendees.

This initiative not only aims to enhance awareness of local biodiversity but also encourages the community to appreciate and conserve their natural surroundings.

Also Read: Arunachal gears up to host French mountain biking sensation Alex Rudeau at Monduro Tawang