The District Administration of Namsai, Arunachal Pradesh, has issued a prohibition order against forceful money collection from government officials, business communities, and individuals, declaring such activities illegal and punishable under the law.

District Magistrate C.R. Khampa issued the order following reports of unscrupulous individuals and organizations—both registered and unregistered—extorting money under the guise of donations in the district. The Arunachal Pradesh government has previously termed such forceful collections as unlawful, and this order aims to curb extortion and maintain public peace and tranquillity.



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The directive strictly prohibits any forced monetary demands and warns that anyone found engaging in or abetting such activities will face strict legal action.

The officers-in-charge of all police stations in the Namsai district have been instructed to remain vigilant and take necessary action against offenders.

Additionally, government officials, business owners, and individuals have been urged to report any instances of forceful donation collection or extortion to the nearest police station for prompt action.

This firm stance by the Namsai administration underscores its commitment to law and order, ensuring a safe and secure environment for all residents.